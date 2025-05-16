House Judiciary Holding Hearing After Newark Mayor Arrested at ICE Facility

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight will be hosting a hearing next Tuesday following the arrest of the mayor of Newark at an ICE facility in the city.

Ras Baraka, who is also running for governor, was charged on Friday, May 9, with trespassing at the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark. He is accused of ignoring warnings to leave the facility. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Alina Habba, the interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said Baraka willingly chose to disregard the law.

The ICE facility in Newark has become a flashpoint for protests involving President Donald Trump's efforts at border security through the mass deportation of violent illegal immigrants. It is set to play a significant role in ICE's efforts to expand its detention capacity as it ramps up arrests nationwide of illegal immigrants.

Three New Jersey Democrat House members – Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Robert Menendez Jr., and LaMonica McIver — stormed a security gate and entered the facility as a bus of detained illegal immigrants arrived. The lawmakers said they were there to conduct oversight and have denied accusations from the Department of Homeland Security that they assaulted ICE agents.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga. recently proposed a resolution that would strip the Democrats of their committee assignments.

The hearing, "Threats to ICE Operation," will hear from former ICE and Department of Homeland Security officials about the detention centers, including Delaney Hall, Politico reported.

The committee is overseen by New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.