WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ransomware | cyberattack | volodymyr tymoshchuk | ukraine

DOJ Charges Ukrainian National for Over 250 Ransomware Attacks

By    |   Tuesday, 09 September 2025 01:01 PM EDT

The Department of Justice announced charges on Tuesday against a Ukrainian national who the government alleges is responsible for hundreds of ransomware attacks that targeted both U.S. and international companies.

Volodymyr Tymoshchuk, also known as "deadforz," "Boba," "msfv," and "farnetwork," has been charged by the DOJ for his role in schemes that extorted more than 250 companies across the United States and hundreds more around the world. Tymoshchuk remains a fugitive.

"Tymoshchuk is a serial ransomware criminal who targeted blue-chip American companies, health care institutions, and large foreign industrial firms, and threatened to leak their sensitive data online if they refused to pay," United States Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in an official statement. 

"For a time, the defendant stayed ahead of law enforcement by deploying new strains of malicious software when his old ones were decrypted. Today's charges reflect international coordination to unmask and charge a dangerous and pervasive ransomware actor who can no longer remain anonymous."

The criminal indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York alleged that between December 2018 and October 2021, Tymoshchuk and his co-conspirators used the Nefilim, LockerGoga, and MegaCortex ransomware variants to infiltrate and encrypt the networks of hundreds of companies in the United States and abroad. Prosecutors say the attacks inflicted heavy costs on U.S. victims, both through ransom payments and recovery efforts.

Also on Tuesday, the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs announced a reward of up to $10 million under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Tymoshchuk in any country.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Department of Justice announced charges on Tuesday against a Ukrainian national who the government alleges is responsible for hundreds of ransomware attacks that targeted both U.S. and international companies.
ransomware, cyberattack, volodymyr tymoshchuk, ukraine
264
2025-01-09
Tuesday, 09 September 2025 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved