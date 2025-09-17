WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rand paul | susan monarez | cdc | vaccines | children | covid-19

Sen. Paul Hammers Fmr CDC Director on Vaccines

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 01:30 PM EDT

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., pressed former CDC Director Susan Monarez on vaccines during a Wednesday Senate hearing, slamming her for not dismissing scientists who resisted changes to the childhood vaccine schedule during her brief tenure.

Monarez appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) to rebut Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s assertions that led to her dismissal last month.

"You resisted firing people who have this idea that the COVID vaccine should be [given] at 6 months [of age]. That's what this is about," Paul said. "You didn't resist firing the beautiful scientists, the career people … unobjective and unbiased. You wouldn't fire the people who are saying that we have to vaccinate our kids at 6 months of age. That's who you refused to fire."

Paul grilled Monarez over the science of giving 6-month-old children the COVID-19 vaccine and 1-day-old newborns a hepatitis B shot in the absence of the disease in the mother.

Paul asked Monarez just two questions, interrupting both of her answers while challenging her position on vaccines.

"We should be discussing what is the childhood vaccine schedule … and the burden should be on you; you wanna make all the kids take this. The burden's upon you and the people you wouldn't fire to prove to us that we need to give our 6-month-old a COVID vaccine, and we need to give our 1-day-old a hepatitis B vaccine. That's what the debate oughta be about. And not whether all vaccines are good or whether we live in 'Alice in Wonderland,'" Paul said.

"I actually agree with you," said Monarez, who got in about 60 words during Paul's allotted time. "And I was open to the science. I just would not precommit to approving all the ACIP recommendations without the science," Monarez said, referring to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a CDC committee.

"Untrue," Paul fired back.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., pressed former CDC Director Susan Monarez on vaccines during a Wednesday Senate hearing, slamming her for not dismissing scientists who resisted changes to the childhood vaccine schedule during her brief tenure.
rand paul, susan monarez, cdc, vaccines, children, covid-19
319
2025-30-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved