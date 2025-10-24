Rand Paul Vows to Back Rep. Massie

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Politico he will support Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., despite President Donald Trump backing another candidate.

Paul told Politico's Dasha Burns that he's throwing his full weight behind Massie as the libertarian-leaning congressman faces a Trump-backed primary challenge in 2026.

"Thomas Massie is going to win," Paul said. "I'm going to help him. I'm going to be with him every step of the way."

Paul warned that threats aimed at Massie by Trump and his allies "should raise alarms for any lawmaker," casting the episode as a test of independence inside the GOP.

The rift follows months of friction between Massie and the president over policy and power.

As Politico noted, Massie has pushed to rein in presidential war powers, opposed Trump's "One Big, Beautiful" bill, and led a drive to force the release of the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's files.

Paul cast Massie as an "independent voice" who still supports much of Trump's agenda, arguing that interventionist Republicans now aligned with the president are actually further from his and Massie's views.

Trump has endorsed retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein and signaled that he wants Massie ousted.

Gallrein launched his campaign this week, promising to be the president's "backup."

"This district is Trump Country," he said, vowing to "defeat Thomas Massie" and "deliver the America First results Kentuckians voted for," The Hill reported.

Trump, in an earlier Truth Social post, labeled Massie a "totally ineffective LOSER" and claimed the incumbent "only votes against the Republican Party," urging Gallrein to enter the race.

Paul countered that Trump's targeting should worry Republicans across the board.

"It's a warning sign," he told Politico. "'Oppose me or any of my policies and I'll come after you.' And I don't think that's good for the Republican Party, nor do I think it's good for the country."

He added that he and Massie "support Trump's agenda significantly more" than some hawkish figures now in Trump's orbit, citing divides over Venezuela and Ukraine.

On the ground in Kentucky, Massie is leaning into his anti-establishment brand and showcasing Paul's backing.

Louisville Public Media reported that the pair barnstormed the 4th District with a six-stop tour, defending their small-government conservatism and drawing robust crowds.

The outlet noted a pro-Trump PAC has already spent more than $2 million on attack ads against Massie, but both men dismissed the spots as "absurd" and unlikely to dent local support.

Massie, who had more than $2 million cash on hand last quarter, framed his breaks with Trump as principled, such as opposing the megabill over debt concerns and pressing for transparency on the Epstein files, which he says now has the votes to force a House debate.