Sen. Paul's Kentucky Office Building Badly Damaged in Fire

Republican Sen. Rand Paul's local office in Bowling Green, Kentucky, sustained heavy damage after an early morning fire caused the roof of the historic structure to collapse.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. No injuries were reported.

It's unclear how much damage Paul's office sustained.

"We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause," Paul said. "We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians."

The Bowling Green office is the only one in Kentucky listed for Paul.

The building also contained a law firm and a retail store.

Firefighters responding to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday morning encountered a heavy blaze that required six units to battle the fire.

A public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department told WBKO News that it could take months to determine a cause.

The building dates to at least 1900, according to Bowling Green officials.