Sen. Paul Only Holdout on Israel Resolution

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the only senator holding up a bipartisan resolution expressing U.S. support for Israel, The Hill reported Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who is the highest-ranking congressional Jewish leader in U.S. history, reportedly said the other 99 senators in the chamber have signed onto the resolution and that he was hopeful it would soon pass.

"Our resolution has overwhelming — nearly unanimous — bipartisan support in the Senate," Schumer said on the Senate floor, according to The Hill. "It is co-sponsored by 99 senators, Sen. Paul being the outstanding one who hasn't."

The resolution "reaffirms Israel's right to self-defense" and expresses support for restocking the country's weapons supply. It also urges additional sanctions against Iran for its support of terror groups.

Schumer predicted the Senate will adopt the resolution he sponsored with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho by late Tuesday or early Wednesday of next week.

Newsweek reported that Paul has blocked funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system four times, believing that the funding should have been drawn from a $6 billion package previously appropriated for Afghanistan.

The Kentucky senator's spokesperson told the outlet last week that Paul has always supported Iron Dome funding despite his concerns about where the money came from.

"Dr. Paul has never opposed Iron Dome funding and has always supported Israel and continues to stand with them during these horrific and violent acts of terrorism," the spokesperson said in a statement. "During past debate in the Senate, Dr. Paul has advocated to fully fund the Iron Dome through cutting funding to Afghanistan, which is now run by the Taliban.

"Democrats objected to his efforts and continue to send money to countries who wish to harm the United States and its allies."