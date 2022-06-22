GOP Sen. Paul Vows to Propose Amendments to Senate's Bipartisan Gun Safety Deal

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has already condemned portions of Tuesday's bipartisan gun safety deal, dubbed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, characterizing some provisions as "constitutional deficiencies" and vowing to propose amendments to certain measures — once the bill hits the Senate floor.

"No one wants to see guns in the hands of criminals, and no one wants to see tragedies like we saw recently in Texas. I'm both a law-abiding gun owner, and a parent, and I want our schools and kids safe," Paul said Wednesday, via Twitter.

"Unfortunately, this legislation was assembled as many are — in secret, absent well-placed leaks to journalists," added Paul. "There doesn't appear to be a willingness or time provided to read, understand, debate, or amend this bill."

Paul continued, "I will try anyway. To this end, I will introduce amendments to correct the constitutional deficiencies of this bill and hope my colleagues and the Senate leadership will do the same."

On Tuesday night, senate negotiators released a text outline of the gun safety framework deal. Upon full passage, law enforcement officials would seemingly have more legal flexibility to take firearms away from "dangerous people."

Billions of dollars would also be earmarked for mental health programs, citing the outline.

The measure passed in the Senate by a 64-34 count, and included 14 Republican senators voting "yes" — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; and Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Todd Young, R-Ind.; and Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., hopes the bill will pass in the Senate soon, perhaps later this week.

Schumer's timeline aims to get ahead of the Senate's upcoming two-week holiday recess. However, a quick passage of legislation requires an agreement from all 100 senators, meaning Paul could potentially delay the final vote.

"Looking at the recent criminal past of anyone is a good idea before assessing gun ownership," said Paul, apparently voicing support for the provision of permitting juvenile-record background checks for gun buyers under 21.

"However, that idea was paired with many questionable or bad ones in this legislation," Paul added.

Specifically, Paul raised concerns over a proposed $750 million in funding for states to implement crisis intervention orders, including red flag laws that "allow a court to confiscate a firearm from someone deemed to be a significant danger to themselves or others."

Paul also questioned some states' existing red flag laws, particularly in New York, Washington state, and Washington, D.C.

The Kentucky Republican also criticized the supposed prohibition on using the funds to train or equip school personnel with firearms.

"In fact, we should be doing the opposite, encouraging schools to train and arm proper personnel as desired and needed in their schools," Paul said.