×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: rand paul | fbi | death threat

Package With Death Threat Sent to Rand Paul

rand paul sits in hearing
Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:07 AM

A suspicious package containing white powder and a death threat arrived at the home of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Monday. The FBI is currently investigating the package.

According to Fox News, the outside of the envelope showed a photo of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed below it saying, "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf******."

In 2017, Paul was assaulted by his neighbor while doing yard work. The neighbor, Rene Boucher, broke five of Paul’s ribs. Boucher eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress, and was sentenced to eight months in prison last summer.

Paul wrote in a statement Monday that "I take these threats immensely seriously. I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter."

“I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx, an American singer, wrote on Twitter Sunday. The tweet was in response to Paul stating that he does not plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, since he had already had the illness and now has natural immunity.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A suspicious package containing white powder and a death threat arrived at the home of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Monday. The FBI is currently investigating the package. The outside of the envelope showed a photo of a bruised...
rand paul, fbi, death threat
230
2021-07-25
Tuesday, 25 May 2021 06:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved