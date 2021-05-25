Package With Death Threat Sent to Rand Paul

A suspicious package containing white powder and a death threat arrived at the home of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Monday. The FBI is currently investigating the package.

According to Fox News, the outside of the envelope showed a photo of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed below it saying, "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf******."

In 2017, Paul was assaulted by his neighbor while doing yard work. The neighbor, Rene Boucher, broke five of Paul’s ribs. Boucher eventually pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress, and was sentenced to eight months in prison last summer.

Paul wrote in a statement Monday that "I take these threats immensely seriously. I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocated for violence against me and my family. This must stop. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this despicable powder filled letter."

“I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx, an American singer, wrote on Twitter Sunday. The tweet was in response to Paul stating that he does not plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, since he had already had the illness and now has natural immunity.