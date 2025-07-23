WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Paul: DOJ Should Charge Fauci to Test Autopen Pardon

By    |   Wednesday, 23 July 2025 11:12 AM EDT

The Justice Department should charge Anthony Fauci with lying to Congress in order to test whether former President Joe Biden's pardon of the former senior national health adviser will hold up in court, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "The Charlie Kirk Show."

Paul, who is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said on Tuesday's show, "I do believe Anthony Fauci committed a felony by lying to Congress. So you have to charge him with a felony; take him to court, and then the court will decide whether or not the pardon is upheld."

Paul added, "You can argue until you're blue in the face that you can't do autopens and that maybe the president wasn't aware of it. But the only way to actually do this is you have to charge someone who has been pardoned."

Brian Freeman

