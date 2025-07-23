Sen. Paul: DOJ Should Charge Fauci to Test Autopen Pardon

The Justice Department should charge Anthony Fauci with lying to Congress in order to test whether former President Joe Biden's pardon of the former senior national health adviser will hold up in court, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told "The Charlie Kirk Show."

Paul, who is chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said on Tuesday's show, "I do believe Anthony Fauci committed a felony by lying to Congress. So you have to charge him with a felony; take him to court, and then the court will decide whether or not the pardon is upheld."

Paul added, "You can argue until you're blue in the face that you can't do autopens and that maybe the president wasn't aware of it. But the only way to actually do this is you have to charge someone who has been pardoned."

"I think Anthony Fauci is the most likely to be chargeable. There are other people — Hunter Biden could be charged as well — but someone has to be charged," said Paul. "Fauci testified before Congress in a very vigorous and heated and animated way that the National Institutes of Health never funded gain-of-function virus research in Wuhan," Paul said. "This is directly contradicted by the actual people who were involved in the funding."