Sen. Rand Paul Considering 2028 Presidential Run

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he is considering a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," scheduled to air Sunday, Paul said, "We're thinking about it. I would say 50-50."

In the interview, Paul discussed what he described as changes within the Republican Party.

"There used to really be a free market/libertarian wing of the party, and now there's not much left," Paul said.

"In fact, on many days, it's me in the Senate, the only one left for free trade."

"But I think there still is a desire among business for it, and it may make the so-called libertarian vote — which might not be big enough to ever win anything — if you combine that with the Chamber of Commerce and the traditional business community that doesn't like protectionism, there may be a force out there for a different direction from the party other than being continued to be led by populism," Paul added.

Paul said he expects to make a final decision after the 2026 midterm elections.

He previously ran for president in 2016 but ended his campaign after the Iowa caucuses.

Paul was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and has since been reelected twice.

He has at times broken with President Donald Trump on policy matters.

Paul voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year and supported efforts to limit presidential war powers related to Iran.

He also voted against the confirmation of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

During the confirmation process, Paul confronted Mullin over past comments regarding a 2017 dispute between Paul and his neighbor in which Paul was injured.

Paul's father, Ron Paul, ran for president three times — as a Libertarian in 1988 and for the Republican nomination in 2008 and 2012.