Ramaswamy: Ballots Should Be English Only

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is doubling down on his pledge to make English the only language option available on voting ballots if elected.

"One thing I will work with Congress to deliver is a minimal federal standard for our federal elections," Ramaswamy told a crowd in Ames, Iowa, on Friday.

That standard would include "single-day voting on Election Day, as a national holiday with paper ballots, government-issued voter ID to match the voter file, and yes, English as the sole language that appears on a ballot."

His reiterated call, which would be at odds with the language minority provisions of the Voting Rights Act, comes ahead of the state's Republican caucus on Jan. 15.

FiveThirtyEight estimates that Ramaswamy is in fourth place in Iowa at 6%, behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, at 15.7%; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 18.4%; and former President Donald Trump, at 50%.

Ramaswamy has promised to pardon Trump if he is found guilty of charges stemming from his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election and called on other candidates to do the same.

"I'm going to continue to call out Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and [former New Jersey Gov.] Chris Christie," Ramaswamy said. "I think that they will be exposed as being either culpable or indirectly culpable for facilitating this election interference."