Ramaswamy: DeSantis, Haley 'Dick Cheney in Three-Inch Heels'

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy attacked former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis early on in the third Republican primary debate, in an apparent bid to grab attention away from his higher-polling foes.

In an exchange regarding the conflict in Israel, Ramaswamy warned that Haley and DeSantis, the two leading candidates on the stage, could drag America into a bloody war, while also referencing speculation that DeSantis wears lifts inside his boots to appear taller.

"Do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels? Because you've got two of them on stage tonight," he said in reference to Haley and DeSantis, while invoking the name of a bellicose Republican former vice president.

"They're five-inch heels, and I don't wear them unless I can run in them," Haley later shot back. "They are not a fashion statement, they are ammunition."