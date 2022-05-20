Rep. Ralph Norman to Newsmax: Border Patrol 'Handcuffed'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that the U.S. Border Patrol is "handcuffed" by President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

"Title 42 was a tool in the toolbox to use to return 1.8 million in the past," Norman told "American Agenda" in an interview. "They used Title 42 to do that. In three days, it's going to expire."

He added, "Last month, 234,000, which is the highest ever, were apprehended. And Border Patrol agents, they're the ones that are handcuffed. You can't do anything. So the Biden administration is taking this tool away.

"They've already taken the morale away from the Border Patrol agents because they're not enforcing the laws now, but it's a travesty, and it's going to take America a long time to get over."

Norman continued, "You're going to have ... potentially 18,000 per day, which is 540,000 every 30 days, which is over the size of my home state of South Carolina, which is 5.3 million people. Totally unacceptable."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!