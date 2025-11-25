Louisiana Surgeon General Named as No. 2 at CDC

Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, who has voiced skepticism about vaccines, has been appointed principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency's No. 2 position.

Since the CDC currently has no permanent director, Abraham would essentially be running the agency.

Former CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired in August over vaccine policy disagreements with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Abraham's appointment adds to a group of officials at the CDC who have raised concerns about existing vaccine policies.

Kennedy previously replaced all members of the CDC's federal vaccine advisory committee with individuals who had been critical of coronavirus and other vaccines.

As Louisiana's surgeon general, Abraham told health officials to stop promoting vaccines, including flu shots, and instead emphasize personal choice and consultation with doctors.

In addition, Abraham said at a December 2024 legislative hearing that he regularly sees patients injured by coronavirus vaccines and alleged adverse reactions were being covered up.

He has also criticized CDC and other public health agencies, saying they overreached in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and damaged public trust, writing that the "government should admit the limitations of its role in people's lives and pull back its tentacles from the practice of medicine."

Debra Houry, who was the CDC's principal deputy director and chief medical officer until she resigned in August over what she and other senior leaders said was politicization of vaccine science by Kennedy, criticized Abraham.

She said Abraham "does not always follow science or data to make decisions, given his handling of the whooping cough outbreak in Louisiana and prescribing ivermectin during COVID."

"Health decisions impacting our nation should not be based on personal anecdotes or ideology," Houry added.