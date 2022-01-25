Trump Sets Speakers List for Saturday's Rally in Texas

The speakers lineup for Saturday night's Save America rally in Conroe, Texas, hosted by former President Donald Trump has been released Tuesday.

The speakers list includes endorsed candidates, members of the Texas' congressional delegation, and supporters of the MAGA and America First agenda.

The rally at Montgomery County Fairgrounds will be aired live on Newsmax, starting with the pre-show at 6 p.m. ET. Trump is expected to speak around 8 p.m. ET, and Newsmax will follow the rally with a recap show at 10 p.m. ET.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and state Attorney General Ken Paxton are among those that will precede Trump on the stage. Among the others billed to appear are state Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, state GOP Sen. Dawn Buckingham, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, Gonzales Mayor Connie Kacir and Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

Buckingham is running for Texas Land Commissioner.

"Really big crowd expected in Texas this weekend," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement Monday. "The rallies are bigger than ever before — so much to talk about!"

Parking for Trump's second rally of the year opens at 6 a.m., before doors open at 2 p.m., and the speakers start at 4 p.m. – all times local.

Texas is the largest Republican-held state, trailing just California (54) with 40 Electoral College votes. Texas has been growing, gaining two electors for the 2024 presidential election.

Many larger Democrat-led states have lost one elector, including: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania. Michigan and Pennsylvania figure to be key battlegrounds again in 2024 as so-called "rust-belt, blue-wall" states.