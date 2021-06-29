Raffensperger: GOP Must Lead on Election Reform

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a column for USA Today blasted Democrats for pushing “extreme” election bills.

He said Republicans must counter with sensible election reform.

“Washington Democrats, Stacey Abrams and now the Biden administration’s Justice Department have spent months spreading lies about the new election laws in Georgia and other Republican-led states,” said Raffensperger, a Republican.

“Georgia's new election law includes positive election reforms that make sure we have objective measures for absentee ballots and for identification of voters, and it will restore confidence in our elections.

“But, aided by a complicit national media amplifying false or misleading attacks as fact, Democrats have pushed extreme legislation like H.R. 1 that would have violated the Constitution by federalizing elections and undermined the integrity of our election system.

"Various Democratic proposals would have thwarted states’ voter ID laws and curtailed Americans’ rights to free speech and association. Another extreme bill, H.R. 4, would give the U.S. Department of Justice veto power over local election law," he added.

Georgia’s own senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, have proposed an amendment to H.R. 1 aimed at rolling back part of Georgia’s new election law.

“This is not a new undertaking for congressional Democrats,” Raffensperger said. “ For years, they have pushed election laws through, leading to a complex labyrinth of laws, rules and regulations that make running elections almost impossibly complicated for the county elections officials on the front lines,” he said.

He said now is the time for Republicans to make an effort to roll back “unnecessarily burdensome election regulations.”

“Our county elections officials need to be able to effectively plan elections,” he said. “They need the tools to cut down lines and ensure voters have the equipment they need to cast their ballots. And yes, they need accurate rolls to uphold confidence in America’s elections.

“Now is the time for Republicans to lead on election regulation reform.”

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Jody Hice in a bid to unseat Raffensperger in the 2022 Republican primary.