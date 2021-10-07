×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | Polls | quinnipiac university | poll | job approval | biden

Quinnipiac Poll Finds Biden Job Approval Down to 38 Percent

joe biden rests chin on hand
President Joe Biden speaks on Oct. 6, 2021, in the South Auditorium of the White House in Washington, D.C. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 October 2021 02:50 PM

A majority of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance — a downward spiral fueled mostly by dwindling support among independents, a new poll showed.

The Quinnipiac University survey found 38% approve of Biden's job performance, while 53% disapprove. Last month, a Quinnipiac poll showed 42% approved and 50% disapproved.

More than half of Americans — 55% — say the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.

The drop reflects a sharp loss of support among independents.

In a breakdown by party, 94% of Republicans disapprove of the job Biden’s doing, and 60% of independents give him a thumbs down. But 80% of Democrats approve of his job performance.

In September, the poll found 52% of independents gave Biden poor marks.

Here’s an approval-disapproval breakdown on the issues:

  • Coronavirus: 48%-50%;
  • Economy: 39%-55%;
  • Commander in Chief of the military: 37%-58%;
  • Taxes: 37%-54%;
  • Foreign policy: 34%-58%;
  • Immigration: 25%-67%
  • Mexican border: 23%-67%.

The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac findings are the latest instance of a poll showing Biden's approval rating sinking, particularly among independents.

A Gallup poll last week found Biden’s approval rating among independents falling to 37%, the lowest it has been since Biden took office, and slipping 24 points below his 61% approval rating at the beginning of his administration. 

An Associated Press poll released last Friday found Biden’s approval rating among independents had dropped from 62% in July to 38% in September. That poll put Biden's overall approval rating at 50%, down from 54% in August. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A majority of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance - a downward spiral fueled mostly by dwindling support among independents, a new poll showed. The Quinnipiac University survey...
quinnipiac university, poll, job approval, biden
254
2021-50-07
Thursday, 07 October 2021 02:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved