Quinnipiac Poll Finds Biden Job Approval Down to 38 Percent

A majority of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance — a downward spiral fueled mostly by dwindling support among independents, a new poll showed.
The Quinnipiac University survey found 38% approve of Biden's job performance, while 53% disapprove. Last month, a Quinnipiac poll showed 42% approved and 50% disapproved.
More than half of Americans — 55% — say the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.
The drop reflects a sharp loss of support among independents.
In a breakdown by party, 94% of Republicans disapprove of the job Biden’s doing, and 60% of independents give him a thumbs down. But 80% of Democrats approve of his job performance.
In September, the poll found 52% of independents gave Biden poor marks.
Here’s an approval-disapproval breakdown on the issues:
- Coronavirus: 48%-50%;
- Economy: 39%-55%;
- Commander in Chief of the military: 37%-58%;
- Taxes: 37%-54%;
- Foreign policy: 34%-58%;
- Immigration: 25%-67%
- Mexican border: 23%-67%.
The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.
The Quinnipiac findings are the latest instance of a poll showing Biden's approval rating sinking, particularly among independents.
A Gallup poll last week found Biden’s approval rating among independents falling to 37%, the lowest it has been since Biden took office, and slipping 24 points below his 61% approval rating at the beginning of his administration.
An Associated Press poll released last Friday found Biden’s approval rating among independents had dropped from 62% in July to 38% in September. That poll put Biden's overall approval rating at 50%, down from 54% in August.
