Quinnipiac Poll: Mamdani Holds 22-Point Lead Over Cuomo

Self-labeled Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani holds a wide lead in New York City's mayoral race less than two months before Election Day, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The Sept. 4-8 poll of 967 likely New York City voters shows Mamdani, the Democrat candidate, at 45%; former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, at 23%; Republican Curtis Sliwa at 15%; and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, at 12%.

Cuomo lost in the Democrat primary to Mamdani.

The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.9 percentage points.

"In a mayoral race that seems to grow more intense by the day, Zohran Mamdani has the wind at his back less than two months until Election Day," Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Mary Snow said in a statement. "While a lot can happen in the race between now and Nov. 4, Mamdani's edge on enthusiasm among supporters is a plus."

Mamdani's grassroots campaign, bolstered by endorsements and progressive organizing, has gained traction. Critics argue his plans, including rent freezes and expanded free city services, could strain the budget and face legislative hurdles. His appeal is strong among younger, liberal, and Black voters, though he faces challenges with moderate Democrats and other constituencies skeptical of his socialist label.

Still, 59% of Democrats support Mamdani, 23% support Cuomo, 11% support Adams, and 3% support Sliwa. Among independents, 37% support Mamdani, 27% support Cuomo, 19% support Sliwa, and 12% support Adams. Sliwa gains 56% support among Republicans, with 21% supporting Adams, 11% supporting Cuomo, and 5% supporting Mamdani.

Mamdani, a New York state assemblyman whose campaign emphasizes social justice and tackling income inequality and racial disparities, has a 45% favorability rating. His unfavorable rating is 36%, and 18% said they haven't heard enough about him.

Among the remaining candidates' favorable-unfavorable ratings, the poll showed Cuomo's were 33%-56%; Sliwa's was 24%-39% (34% said they haven't heard enough about him); and Adams' was 23%-68%.

A total of 57% said Cuomo had good leadership skills, the one area where he topped Mamdani, who was rated a good leader by 44%. Adams was next at 32% and Sliwa weighed in at 31%.

"Hands down, likely voters see Zohran Mamdani as more likeable, empathetic and honest than his competitors," Snow said in a statement. "But there is a bright spot for Andrew Cuomo. Likely voters see him as the candidate with the strongest leadership skills."

A majority of voters (56%) want a mayor who will do more to stand up to President Donald Trump on crime; 37% prefer one who will work with him. The poll found on immigration, 60% want the next mayor to stand up to Trump.

"The name not on the ballot but seen having influence on this race is President Trump," Snow said in a statement. "And likely voters in New York City make it clear they want the next occupant of Gracie Mansion to stand up to Trump when it comes to issues inside New York City."