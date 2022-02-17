Quinnipiac Poll Numbers Latest Bad News for Biden

President Joe Biden's disapproval rating overshadows a poor approval rating, a new Quinnipiac Poll found.

Even with some events appearing to offer the administration good news — a respectable January jobs report and a Supreme Court vacancy that Biden likely will fill fairly easily — the president's popularity continues to languish.

Just 35% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance in office while a whopping 55% disapprove, Quinnipiac Poll results showed Wednesday.

Among registered voters, 37% approve and 56% disapprove. In January, the numbers were 35% and 54%, respectively.

Biden received negative scores when Americans were asked about his handling of six issues:

Supreme Court: 40% approve, 45% disapprove.

COVID-19 response: 43% approve, 53% disapprove.

Foreign policy: 35% approve, 54% disapprove.

Russia and Ukraine crisis: 34% approve, 54% disapprove.

Economy: 33% approve, 61% disapprove.

Gun violence: 24% approve, 62% disapprove.

Biden's approval rating among Hispanics was 36%, with 49% disapproving. He also is underwater with women and barely breaking even with college-educated white women, the Washington Examiner reported.

Quinnipiac said 6 in 10 Americans do not think Biden is keeping the promises he made during the presidential election campaign, while 35% think he is.

Even CNN's most recent poll showed bad news for Biden, with 58% disapproving of how he has fared as president and 41% approving. Just 36% of independents and 9% of Republicans approved.

CNN also found that 41% of Americans disapproved strongly of Biden’s performance as president and only 15% strongly approved.

The Examiner said that right track/wrong track poll numbers are abysmal — another bad sign for Biden.

The RealClearPolitics polling average finds 64.4% pick wrong track to 28.1% who pick right track — a gap of 36.3 percentage points.

After winning voters whose top issue was the pandemic by 66 points and those who prioritized eradicating the virus over reopening the economy by 60, Biden is now underwater on COVID-19, the Examiner reported.

All the negative news for Biden is concerning Democrats running in the midterm elections. The party trails the GOP in the generic congressional ballot by an average of 3.4 percentage points, according to RealClearPolitics.

Civiqs polling, which breaks down Biden’s approval rating by state, paints a problematic scene for Democrats defending a 50-50 Senate edge due to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote.

In key swing states as of Wednesday, Biden was underwater by 29 points in Ohio and Arizona; 27 points in Georgia; 25 points in North Carolina; 24 points in Florida; 22 points in Nevada and Pennsylvania; 19 points in Wisconsin; 17 points in Colorado; and 9 points in New Hampshire.