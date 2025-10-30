Quinnipiac N.J. Poll: Sherrill Widens Lead Over Ciattarelli

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., has widened her lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey's gubernatorial race as Election Day approaches, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

The telephone survey of 1,166 likely voters, conducted Oct. 23-28, showed Sherrill leading 51% to 43%, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, up 2 points from Quinnipiac's Oct. 15 poll showing her ahead 50% to 44%.

The findings contrast sharply with an Emerson College survey of 1,000 likely voters, also released Thursday, showing Sherrill at 49% and Ciattarelli at 48%.

In the Quinnipiac poll, 87% of those prioritizing healthcare said they back Sherrill, while 72% of voters who consider taxes as most important support Ciattarelli.

Women favor Sherrill by a 57% to 37% margin, while men support Ciattarelli 50% to 43%.

"In the final days of a very combative race, Mikie Sherrill's 20 percentage point advantage with women fuels her overall lead of 8 points over Jack Ciattarelli," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release.

Although 94.1% of Democrats back Sherrill and 93.4% of Republicans support Ciattarelli, independents favor the GOP candidate 47% to 44%.