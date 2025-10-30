WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: quinnipiac poll | new jersey | governorrace | ciattarelli | sherrill

Quinnipiac N.J. Poll: Sherrill Widens Lead Over Ciattarelli

By    |   Thursday, 30 October 2025 02:41 PM EDT

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., has widened her lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey's gubernatorial race as Election Day approaches, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

The telephone survey of 1,166 likely voters, conducted Oct. 23-28, showed Sherrill leading 51% to 43%, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, up 2 points from Quinnipiac's Oct. 15 poll showing her ahead 50% to 44%.

The findings contrast sharply with an Emerson College survey of 1,000 likely voters, also released Thursday, showing Sherrill at 49% and Ciattarelli at 48%.

In the Quinnipiac poll, 87% of those prioritizing healthcare said they back Sherrill, while 72% of voters who consider taxes as most important support Ciattarelli.

Women favor Sherrill by a 57% to 37% margin, while men support Ciattarelli 50% to 43%.

"In the final days of a very combative race, Mikie Sherrill's 20 percentage point advantage with women fuels her overall lead of 8 points over Jack Ciattarelli," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release.

Although 94.1% of Democrats back Sherrill and 93.4% of Republicans support Ciattarelli, independents favor the GOP candidate 47% to 44%.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., has widened her lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey's gubernatorial race as Election Day approaches, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.
quinnipiac poll, new jersey, governorrace, ciattarelli, sherrill
194
2025-41-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 02:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved