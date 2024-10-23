Quinnipiac Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 3 in Michigan

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris has surged in front of former President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Michigan, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The survey of 1,136 likely voters in Michigan conducted Oct. 17-21 showed Harris with a lead of 3 percentage points (49%-46%) over her Republican rival. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

It is quite a turnaround for Harris, who trailed Trump by a 50%-47% margin in a Quinnipiac poll released Oct. 9.

In the latest poll, Harris was favored by women by a 57%-37% margin and Trump was favored by men by a 56%-40% margin.

"It's the battle of the sexes and it's no game,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said. “There is a glaring gap in Michigan … between the number of women supporting Harris and the number of men supporting Trump. On Nov. 5, it will all come down to who shows up."