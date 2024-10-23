WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: quinnipiac poll | kamala harris | donald trump

Quinnipiac Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 3 in Michigan

By    |   Wednesday, 23 October 2024 06:33 PM EDT

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris has surged in front of former President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Michigan, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The survey of 1,136 likely voters in Michigan conducted Oct. 17-21 showed Harris with a lead of 3 percentage points (49%-46%) over her Republican rival. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

It is quite a turnaround for Harris, who trailed Trump by a 50%-47% margin in a Quinnipiac poll released Oct. 9.

In the latest poll, Harris was favored by women by a 57%-37% margin and Trump was favored by men by a 56%-40% margin.

"It's the battle of the sexes and it's no game,” Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy said. “There is a glaring gap in Michigan … between the number of women supporting Harris and the number of men supporting Trump. On Nov. 5, it will all come down to who shows up."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris has surged in front of former President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Michigan, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.
quinnipiac poll, kamala harris, donald trump
159
2024-33-23
Wednesday, 23 October 2024 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved