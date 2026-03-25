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Tags: quinnipiac poll | iran | conflict

Quinnipiac Poll: Voters Split on Iran War's Impact

By    |   Wednesday, 25 March 2026 03:07 PM EDT

A plurality of U.S. voters questioned in a Quinnipiac University poll say the war with Iran will make the world less safe.

The survey found 42% of registered voters believe the conflict will make the world less safe, compared with 35% who say it will make the world safer and 20% who say it will make no difference.

The results show a wide partisan divide.

Among Republicans, 79% said the war will make the world safer, while 8% said less safe and 11% said it will make no difference.

Among Democrats, 2% said safer, while 74% said the war will make the world less safe and 22% said it will make no difference.

Independents also leaned negative, with 49% saying less safe, 25% saying safer, and 22% saying it will make no difference.

"Is this war in the best interest of the world's welfare? There is a yawning divide between Democrats and Republicans, and independents are clearly skeptical," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

On how the conflict is unfolding, 52% of voters said the war has gone about as expected for the United States.

Meanwhile, 13% said it has gone better than expected and 28% said it has gone worse.

Views again split along party lines.

Among Republicans, 31% said the war has gone better than expected, while 6% said worse.

Among Democrats, 49% said the war has gone worse than expected, compared with less than 1% who said better.

Independents were more mixed, though 33% said the war has gone worse than expected.

The poll also found that 54% of voters oppose U.S. military action against Iran, while 39% support it.

Republicans support the action by an 86%-9% margin, while Democrats oppose it 92%-5%, and independents oppose it 64%-28%.

The release did not include a breakdown of how many respondents identified as Republican, Democrat or independent.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,191 registered voters nationwide from March 19-23.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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A plurality of U.S. voters questioned in a Quinnipiac University poll say the war with Iran will make the world less safe.
quinnipiac poll, iran, conflict
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2026-07-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 03:07 PM
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