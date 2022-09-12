Will Trump Go to Queen's Funeral?

President Joe Biden has been permitted to bring other presidents as guests to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

On Friday, CNN host Jake Tapper sent Twitter into a tailspin after suggesting Biden ask former President Donald Trump to attend the funeral with him.

"In the spirit of giving and forgiving ... I think that the clever move is to invite him and see if he goes," Tapper said.

Tapper's deference toward Trump sent Twitter users writing in, according to The List, a series of vehement comments.

"Trump stole classified documents and kept them at his home! He demanded a new election! He's a threat to national security! He deserves NOTHING!" one user wrote.

"Trump didn't even have the dignity & class to attend Biden's inauguration. Why should he be invited to the queen's funeral?" another commented.