Tags: queen elizabeth | funeral | joe biden | donald trump

Will Trump Go to Queen's Funeral?

Former President Donald Trump (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 12 September 2022 07:52 AM EDT

President Joe Biden has been permitted to bring other presidents as guests to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

On Friday, CNN host Jake Tapper sent Twitter into a tailspin after suggesting Biden ask former President Donald Trump to attend the funeral with him.

"In the spirit of giving and forgiving ... I think that the clever move is to invite him and see if he goes," Tapper said.

Tapper's deference toward Trump sent Twitter users writing in, according to The List, a series of vehement comments.

"Trump stole classified documents and kept them at his home! He demanded a new election! He's a threat to national security! He deserves NOTHING!" one user wrote.

"Trump didn't even have the dignity & class to attend Biden's inauguration. Why should he be invited to the queen's funeral?" another commented.

