Report: Man Arrested, Accused of Running at Queen's Coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pictured in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London. (James Manning/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 08:18 PM EDT

British authorities arrested a man on Friday after he reportedly ran at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin and attempted to pull the flag off, according to Fox News.

Scotland Yard confirmed the incident hours after, writing that at around 10 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Friday, "officers from the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance."

"He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody," the statement further read.

A spokesman for Parliament told Sky News that they also knew of the arrest.

"We're aware of an incident in Westminster Hall, in which a member of the public moved out of the queue and towards the catafalque," he said, adding that "they have now been removed from the hall and the queue restarted with minimal disruption."

According to The Guardian, the coffin rush followed another incident of two women claiming they were sexually assaulted while waiting in line to pay their respects. A suspect appeared Friday in Westminster magistrates court over the alleged harassment.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 16 September 2022 08:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

