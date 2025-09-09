Canada PM Carney Condemns Israel's Strikes in Qatar: 'intolerable Expansion of Violence'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Israel's airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, saying the attack was "an intolerable expansion of violence" that poses a risk of escalating conflict throughout the region.

"Canada condemns Israel's strikes in Qatar — an intolerable expansion of violence and an affront to Qatar’s sovereignty," Carney said on X.

"Regardless of their objectives, such attacks pose a grave risk of escalating conflict throughout the region, and directly imperil efforts to advance peace & security, secure the release of all hostages, and achieve a lasting ceasefire — efforts in which Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plays a highly constructive role," Carney added.