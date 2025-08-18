Trump Interrupts Talks With European Leaders to Call Putin

President Donald Trump has interrupted his talks in Washington with European leaders to call Russian President Vladimir Putin, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Monday.

Bild said the meetings are due to resume after the call, which Trump had initially said would take place afterwards.

The leaders of Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Finland and the European Union are accompanying Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on his Washington trip, as well as the secretary-general of NATO.

The European leaders were left out of Trump's summit with Putin this past weekend. They want to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow. Many arrived at the White House with the explicit goal of protecting Ukraine’s interests — a rare show of diplomatic force.

On Monday there was some consensus that the next step in the pursuit of peace would be a trilateral U.S-Ukraine-Russia meeting.

