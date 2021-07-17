×
Tags: psaki | cuba | communism | joe biden

Psaki: Communism in Cuba 'Failed Ideology'

People hold Cuban flags and placards during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, Florida on July 16, 2021. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 17 July 2021 07:08 PM

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday admitted that communism is "a failed ideology."

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Psaki, according to The Post Millenial, "Now that you've had a few days to think about it, does this White House still think that the protests in Cuba are happening because people are upset about a rise in COVID cases there, or is there some thought maybe given to the possibility that they're protesting because they're sick of communism?"

"Well, Peter," Psaki replied, "first I would say communism is a failed ideology, and we certainly believe that. It has failed the people of Cuba. They deserve freedom; they deserve a government that supports them, whether that is making sure they have health and medical supplies, access to vaccines, or whether they have economic opportunity and prosperity."

"And, instead, this has been a government, an authoritarian communist regime that has repressed its people, and has failed the people of Cuba, and hence, we're seeing them in the streets," she added.

Following Psaki's comments, President Joe Biden held a press conference where he condemned Cuba as a "failed state," according to NBC News. But Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called out Biden's comments by instead calling the United States out on Twitter. 

"A failed state is that which, to please a reactionary and blackmailing minority, is capable of doing damage to 11 million humans," Díaz-Cane tweeted.

On Saturday, Díaz-Cane took to the streets while officials from the state rallied thousands of supporters. The United States is to blame, he said, for the economic embargo, "the blockade, aggression and terror."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted on Thursday that communism is "a failed ideology."
