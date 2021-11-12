Psaki: Biden Doesn't Think About 'Let's Go Brandon' Phrase

President Joe Biden doesn't spend much time focused on or thinking about the phrase, "Let's go Brandon," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday during her first press conference back since quarantining with COVID-19.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked Psaki during the presser about the phrase, which became an online sensation last month when an NBC reporter at a NASCAR race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting: "Let's go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown.

They were really shouting: "F**k Joe Biden!"

"Across this country we've seen this new phenomenon lately, chanted at sporting events and on signs, the phrase is 'Let's go Brandon,' a sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden," Alexander said. "What does the president make of that?"

"I don't think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it," Psaki answered while smirking.

Alexander then asked about Biden's promise to "help get rid of the uncivil war in this country" when he came into office.

"So I guess through that lens right now, does the president think there are things he can do differently, or how does he react to this stuff ... when it is one of his primary promises?" Alexander asked.

"It takes two to move toward a more civil discourse," Psaki said.

"The president's going to continue to operate, as you said, from the promise he made early on, which is that he wants to govern for all Americans."