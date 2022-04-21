×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: protests | florida | legislature | maps | desantis

Black Lawmakers in Florida Protest New Congressional Map

Black Lawmakers in Florida Protest New Congressional Map
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Joe Raedle/Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 21 April 2022 01:55 PM

Black lawmakers in the Florida House staged a sit-in protest inside the Florida Capitol building over a controversial new congressional map, reports Florida Politics.

According to the outlet, some state representatives were wearing T-shirts that read: "Stop the Black Attack." The protesters disrupted House proceedings as lawmakers were readying to vote on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan.

At one point, the protesters were heard singing "We Shall Overcome."

Aaron Navarro of CBS News tweeted: "Florida's House just went into an informal recess after several Black representatives moved to the front of the chamber to protest the map."

"One Florida GOP legislator is equating this protest on the floor to an insurrection," he added. 

The Florida Politics website said Rep. Tray McCurdy, reading from a statement, made it clear Black Democrats intended to protest in the chamber for as long as possible.

"We will not be denied," he said, beginning to lead a chant. "We will occupy this floor."

DeSantis vetoed the previous GOP-backed boundaries that preserved minority districts, according to The Associated Press.

The map submitted by DeSantis would likely create more Republican seats than the maps that had been approved by the Legislature, the AP said. It would also likely reduce Black representation in Florida's delegation from four to two.

The Florida House reconvened on Thursday, despite the ongoing protest.

"They have resumed session in Florida House around some members' continued sit-in," Matt Dixon of Politico tweeted.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Black lawmakers in the Florida House staged a sit-in protest inside the Florida Capitol building over a controversial new congressional map, reports Florida Politics.
protests, florida, legislature, maps, desantis
240
2022-55-21
Thursday, 21 April 2022 01:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved