Black Lawmakers in Florida Protest New Congressional Map

Black lawmakers in the Florida House staged a sit-in protest inside the Florida Capitol building over a controversial new congressional map, reports Florida Politics.

According to the outlet, some state representatives were wearing T-shirts that read: "Stop the Black Attack." The protesters disrupted House proceedings as lawmakers were readying to vote on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan.

At one point, the protesters were heard singing "We Shall Overcome."

Aaron Navarro of CBS News tweeted: "Florida's House just went into an informal recess after several Black representatives moved to the front of the chamber to protest the map."

"One Florida GOP legislator is equating this protest on the floor to an insurrection," he added.

The Florida Politics website said Rep. Tray McCurdy, reading from a statement, made it clear Black Democrats intended to protest in the chamber for as long as possible.

"We will not be denied," he said, beginning to lead a chant. "We will occupy this floor."

DeSantis vetoed the previous GOP-backed boundaries that preserved minority districts, according to The Associated Press.

The map submitted by DeSantis would likely create more Republican seats than the maps that had been approved by the Legislature, the AP said. It would also likely reduce Black representation in Florida's delegation from four to two.

The Florida House reconvened on Thursday, despite the ongoing protest.

"They have resumed session in Florida House around some members' continued sit-in," Matt Dixon of Politico tweeted.