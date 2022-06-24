Protests Erupt Across US Over Dobbs Decision

A slew of protests sprung up across the U.S. on Friday following the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision, where the high court sent abortion back to states after overruling the near 50-year Roe precedent, CNN reported.

Among the groups visible in at least 70 locations throughout the country were Planned Parenthood, Bans Off Our Bodies, and Women's March organizers. So far, the demonstrations have been mostly peaceful, with no confirmed arrests by law enforcement.

The largest protest is visible in Washington, D.C., specifically by the Supreme Court and Capitol Complex buildings. There, a pro-abortion activist notably climbed to the top of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, causing it to shut down.

Meanwhile, in New York's Greenwich Village, thousands also gathered chanting slurs at the court's conservative justices, specifically Brett Kavanaugh. At the same time, protesters were blocking traffic across the country on the 110 freeway in Los Angeles, California.

Other protests were visible in front of Georgia's state Capitol in Atlanta and outside a federal courthouse in Austin, Texas.

Although largely nonviolent, fliers circulated to protestors in D.C. from the militant pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge threatened "a night of rage" in response to the overturning of Roe, per the New York Post.

"We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack. We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures," the group wrote on its website earlier this month.

"Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti," the statement further read.

Alleged members of the group have taken credit in the past for the firebombing of pro-life pregnancy centers, specifically one in Dearborn, Michigan, Press & Guide reported.