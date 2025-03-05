WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: protest | clash | boston | wu | sanctuary | immigration

Protesters Clash in Boston Over Migrant Support

By    |   Wednesday, 05 March 2025 10:18 PM EST

Protesters of illegal immigration clashed with supporters of Boston's sanctuary status policy outside city hall on Wednesday as a congressional committee heard from Mayor Michelle Wu in Washington.

The Boston Herald reported that police were forced to break up verbal altercations between protesters as Wu and Democrat mayors from Chicago, Denver, and New York testified before the House Oversight Committee.

No arrests were made during the protest. The Herald reported that pro-sanctuary city protesters drowned out the chants from the pro-immigration enforcement side.

John Kraft, a Boston Democrat who is running for mayor, made a brief appearance amid the row. He told reporters he stands by his city's sanctuary policy.

"What my beliefs are is that I'm against the mass deportation that President [Donald] Trump is pushing and the vitriol that [border czar Tom] Homan spoke about our great city," Kraft said.

In 2014, the city passed its Trust Act, which bars city police and other agencies from cooperating with federal authorities immigration matters.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Protesters of illegal immigration clashed with supporters of Boston's sanctuary status policy outside city hall on Wednesday as a congressional committee heard from Mayor Michelle Wu in Washington.
protest, clash, boston, wu, sanctuary, immigration
164
2025-18-05
Wednesday, 05 March 2025 10:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved