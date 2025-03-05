Protesters Clash in Boston Over Migrant Support

Protesters of illegal immigration clashed with supporters of Boston's sanctuary status policy outside city hall on Wednesday as a congressional committee heard from Mayor Michelle Wu in Washington.

The Boston Herald reported that police were forced to break up verbal altercations between protesters as Wu and Democrat mayors from Chicago, Denver, and New York testified before the House Oversight Committee.

No arrests were made during the protest. The Herald reported that pro-sanctuary city protesters drowned out the chants from the pro-immigration enforcement side.

John Kraft, a Boston Democrat who is running for mayor, made a brief appearance amid the row. He told reporters he stands by his city's sanctuary policy.

"What my beliefs are is that I'm against the mass deportation that President [Donald] Trump is pushing and the vitriol that [border czar Tom] Homan spoke about our great city," Kraft said.

In 2014, the city passed its Trust Act, which bars city police and other agencies from cooperating with federal authorities immigration matters.