Prop 50 Passes in California

Proposition 50, the high-stakes measure on California's 2025 ballot, is projected to pass, Decision Desk HQ and Newsmax projected Tuesday night.

The measure gives Democrats in Sacramento temporary control over redrawing the state's congressional maps — stripping power from the independent redistricting commission until 2031.

Backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and national Democrats, Prop 50 is pitched as a response to GOP-led redistricting in states like Texas and Florida. But critics call it what it is — a partisan power grab designed to lock in Democrat dominance.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Republican leaders, and election-integrity groups warn the plan would destroy years of reform aimed at keeping politicians out of the redistricting process.

President Donald Trump blasted the proposal as a "giant scam," saying Democrats are "rigging the maps to rig Congress."

With 52 House seats at stake, the measure could reshape national politics, giving Democrats an edge in future elections. California voters approved a congressional map that could give Democrats up to five more House seats.

Campaign spending has already surpassed $100 million — one of the costliest ballot fights in state history — as Republicans, independents, and reform advocates unite to oppose it.

For many conservatives, Proposition 50 is proof that Democrats' talk of "protecting democracy" is really about protecting their own power.