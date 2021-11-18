3 GOP Lawmakers Demand Answers on FBI Raid of Project Veritas

Three Republican lawmakers are demanding information from the Department of Justice over the agency's raid of an apartment in New York associated with the conservative group Project Veritas, Fox News reports.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into how Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden's daughter, had her diary stolen and made public roughly one week before the 2020 presidential election.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the search warrant was ''apparently part of a grand jury investigation and should have been nonpublic'' even though The New York Times published a story on the raid within an hour of when it happened.

"The court's order and the Times' publishing of nonpublic Project Veritas information raise questions about whether any Department employee leaked, or contributed to the leak of, any nonpublic information as part of this investigation," the members wrote.

"The Department and the FBI must not be used for political purposes to target the Administration's political rivals," the members wrote.

"Unfortunately, as you have failed to live up to your promises on other important matters facing the Department — including by mobilizing federal law enforcement to silence concerned parents at school board meetings — we question whether the Department's actions in this matter are consistent with your commitment," they added.

The FBI raided Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe's home and those of his associates on Nov. 6.

Jordan, Comer and Johnson are ranking members of the House Judiciary Committee, the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, respectively.