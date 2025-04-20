WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: probe | signal chat | pete hegseth | military | plans | inspector general | yemen

DOD Inspector General Probing Second Signal Chat

By    |   Sunday, 20 April 2025 10:36 PM EDT

The Department of Defense inspector general is reportedly investigating after a New York Times report claimed that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared detailed military plans in a second Signal group chat, Dataminr reported on Sunday.

The Times reported that a second Signal messaging chat created by Hegseth included his wife and brother and in which he shared details of a March military airstrike against Yemen's Houthi terrorists.

The DOD's inspector general is already probing the first Signal chat that Hegseth used to communicate with Cabinet officials last month concerning military plans against the Houthis, according to CNN.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Department of Defense inspector general is reportedly investigating after a New York Times report claimed that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared detailed military plans in a second Signal group chat, Dataminr reported on Sunday.
probe, signal chat, pete hegseth, military, plans, inspector general, yemen, houthi, terrorists
99
2025-36-20
Sunday, 20 April 2025 10:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved