DOD Inspector General Probing Second Signal Chat

The Department of Defense inspector general is reportedly investigating after a New York Times report claimed that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared detailed military plans in a second Signal group chat, Dataminr reported on Sunday.

The Times reported that a second Signal messaging chat created by Hegseth included his wife and brother and in which he shared details of a March military airstrike against Yemen's Houthi terrorists.

The DOD's inspector general is already probing the first Signal chat that Hegseth used to communicate with Cabinet officials last month concerning military plans against the Houthis, according to CNN.