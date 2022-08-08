RNC Wants '24 Platform That's Pro-life, for Ending Dept. of Education

Limited by COVID-19-related limits on gatherings in 2020, a much-reduced Republican National Convention voted to simply maintain its 2016 platform rather than to write and ratify a new party manifesto.

Now, two days after Republican National Convention completed its summer meeting, it was evident that party leaders are anxious to write, debate, and then ratify a fresh document for 2024.

Although it is nearly two years from a platform committee being assembled, RNC members who spoke to Newsmax at their summer conclave in Chicago made it clear they want to continue the strong pro-life language that has been in quadrennial platforms since 1980.

In addition, there was strong sentiment among the RNC to revive the platform plank calling for abolition of the Dept. of Education. Calls for shutting down the 43-year-old Cabinet department were recently fueled by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who said it was time to shut down the Cabinet-level department she headed from 2017-2021.

"We should continue the pro-life and pro-Second Amendment language we have long had in our platform," South Carolina's GOP National Committeeman Glenn McCall said, "And I think most members would agree we should again make the case for abolishing the Department of Education and return its functions to the states."

District of Columbia GOP Chair Patrick Mara agreed that if the party again embraces abolishing the Dept. of Education, "it should include language about just what this means and how it enhances state and local control of education."

"I would be for both of those things, but it will be up to the platform committee and then the full convention to decide whether they are in our platform," said Oklahoma GOP National Committeewoman Pam Pollard.

She added that her state party "has its own platform and it has been pro-life and in support of abolishing the Dept. of Education for decades."

The GOP's call for getting rid of the department created under Jimmy Carter in 1979 first appeared in its 1980 platform and was campaigned for by Ronald Reagan. The same language remained in the platform until 2000, when it was removed at the direction of presidential nominee George W. Bush and then-platform committee Chair Tommy Thompson.

