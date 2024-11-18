Gov. Pritzker: Military Use for Deportations May Be Illegal

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says President-elect Donald Trump's plan to use the U.S. military to assist in mass deportations of illegal immigrants "seems uncalled for and may, in fact, be unconstitutional and illegal."

Trump on Monday confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission.

Conservative activist Tom Fitton said earlier this month on social media that "reports are incoming" that Trump is "prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program."

Trump reposted Fitton's post Monday with the comment, "TRUE."

Pritzker at an event Monday said his administration was "deeply concerned about the president of the United States calling out the military inside the United States where people are peaceful — even if there may be people that are undocumented."

"The idea of calling out the Army into the domestic confines of the United States ... seems uncalled for and may, in fact, be unconstitutional and illegal. We'll look into that."

"Honestly, he says a lot of things. You never know what he's telling the truth about," he added.