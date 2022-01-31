Leading Democratic Super PAC to Pour $30M Into Battleground Ad Barrage

A top Democratic super PAC is planning to pour $30 million into digital ad campaigns in seven battleground states ahead of the November midterms, Politico reports.

The campaigns are focused on states with crucial Senate and gubernatorial races in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and New Hampshire, Politico reports.

In addition to the 2022 spending plans, Priorities USA's organizers last year announced that it would pour $20 million into voting rights initiatives.

Priorities USA Chair Guy Cecil said a portion of the new investment will also go toward keeping intact the political coalition that helped elect President Joe Biden in 2020.

"Over the last three months, we have been running some programs that specifically look at how we improve Biden's favorability rating among those voters," Cecil told Politico. "A lot of these people just want to disengage with politics. They’re tired of it. It can’t be a typical ad where the primary focus is the candidate.

"It is about helping them understand how much difference their vote actually made and pointing out that it could get a lot worse."

"We have to raise the stakes of the election, talk about what role they play in that election, and we have to give them the tools to vote," he added.

During Biden’s first year, the super PAC raised nearly $28 million across its three entities: the super PAC and two nonprofits. The group said that the total is a "doubling" of what it brought in during the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency in 2017.

Targeted states this year include several House districts that will likely decide control of the lower chamber. The loss in the Virginia governor’s race and a razor thin margin of victory in New Jersey last fall prompted Priorities USA to issue warnings that Democrats will face a reckoning with voters in November if they do not advance Biden’s climate and social spending plans. The legislation remains suspended.

Occasional or first-time voters in the 2020 election who swung toward Democrats and away from Trump might sit out the midterms and were also open to voting for down-ballot Republicans, the group warned in a November memo.

"For a lot of people, their primary motivation was beating Trump," Cecil said. "They’ve now tuned out of politics, and our job is to now tune them back in in creative ways."

Priorities USA's $30 million advertising effort is part of an early wave of commitments from the party’s deepest pockets, as Democrats wage an uphill battle to retain control of Congress. On Friday, Politico reported that billionaire George Soros was contributing $125 million to a super PAC to help Democratic groups and candidates.

"This is our first public commitment on this, but I don't expect it to be our last," Cecil said.