Trump Endorses Sen. Grassley Before Tuesday's GOP Primary

With the 2022 midterm primaries heating back up Tuesday, former President Donald Trump issued and re-issued a number of high-profile endorsements, including an emphatic one for Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"Sen. Chuck Grassley is doing a tremendous job representing the Great State of Iowa!" Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC. "During my administration, Chuck worked closely with me to appoint and confirm judges who uphold the rule of law and Interpret the Constitution as our Founders intended.

"A courageous patriot, Chuck fights to support our farmers, empower ethanol producers, restore American energy independence, and protect life.

"Please get out and vote for Chuck Grassley on June 7 – he has my complete and total endorsement!"

Iowa is among seven states to conclude their primary elections Tuesday – California, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota.

In those states, Trump issued statements of endorsements for the following candidates this weekend:

A list of Trump-endorsed candidates can be seen at Ballotpedia.

Trump boasts a 100-6 record among his endorsed primary candidates this year after Dr. Mehmet Oz won the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary recount, Trump wrote earlier this week on Truth Social.

"We (all of us) had an incredible cycle of endorsement victories, a cycle like never before," the post Tuesday read. "Giving Oz the win, and he only started winning after I gave him a very late early voting enforcement, we were 101 and 6, and some of the six were impossible to win – but I was loyal, perhaps to a fault.

"Despite all of this success, the Fake News Media likes to play it down as much as possible, not an easy thing to do, but something that they are very good at. Anyway, we are getting great people into office!"