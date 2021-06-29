NYC Dem Mayoral Primary Leader Adams Cries 'Voter Irregularities'

A New York City Democrat is calling out "voter irregularities" in the controversial mayoral primary run through ranked-choice voting.

"The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions," NYC mayoral Democrat primary leader Eric Adams's campaign wrote in a statement Tuesday. "We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection.

"We remain confident that Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York because he put together a historic five-borough working class coalition of New Yorkers to make our city safer, fairer, more affordable place."

The irony was not lost on Donald Trump, Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, who has frequently been criticized by the media and Democrats for rebuking voter "irregularities" in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump Jr. tweeted:

"I've been told you are not allowed to question irregularities."

The New York City Board of Elections acknowledged the "discrepancy" in the new ranking-choice voting process, which will not calculate the more than 130,000 absentee ballots until July.

The NYC board of elections Twitter account posted Tuesday night:

"We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report. We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred. We ask the public, elected officials, and candidates to have patience."

Ranked-choice voting is widely rejected by Republicans as a convoluted way to calculate results of an election. It allows a voter to list up to five candidates in a ranked order.