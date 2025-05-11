Trump to Sign New Order: Americans to Pay 'Lowest Price Anywhere in World' for Pharma

President Donald Trump announced he will be signing an executive order Monday to ensure the Americans pay the "lowest price anywhere in the world" for prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals.

"I will be instituting a most favored nation's policy whereby the United States will pay the same price as the nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the world," Trump announced.

His full post Sunday night:

For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY??? It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer. The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the "suckers" of America, ALONE. Campaign Contributions can do wonders, but not with me, and not with the Republican Party. We are going to do the right thing, something that the Democrats have fought for many years. Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country's history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA! I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION'S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World. Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before. Additionally, on top of everything else, the United States will save TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump teased it as the "most important and impactful" Truth post in his history.

"My next TRUTH will be one of the most important and impactful I have ever issued. ENJOY!" he wrote about two hours for the reveal.

In a preceding post, Trump promoted the success of his tariffs that he credits for bringing China to the table.

"IN JUST THREE MONTHS, TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS (and therefore, record numbers of JOBS!) HAVE BEEN POURING INTO THE USA. THIS IS BECAUSE OF MY TARIFF POLICY, and our great November 5th Election WIN!" Trump wrote.

Trump then poked at political detractors, posting "The very STUPID Democrats are doing everything within their power to disparage what is happening. They are totally unhinged, and have lost all levels of Confidence. It is a financial REVOLUTION, and they are being Crushed. MAGA!!!"

Earlier Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reported "substantial progress" in U.S. talks with China's top economic officials to de-escalate a trade war, but offered no details of an agreement reached as two days of negotiations wrapped up in Geneva.

Bessent told reporters details would be announced Monday and Trump was fully aware of the results of the "productive talks."

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who participated in the talks with Bessent, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, and two Chinese vice ministers, described the conclusion as "a deal we struck with our Chinese partners" that will help reduce the $1.2 trillion U.S. global goods trade deficit.

"And this was, as the secretary pointed out, a very constructive two days. It's important to understand how quickly we were able to come to agreement, which reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought," Greer said, adding that the Chinese officials were "tough negotiators."

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used to compile this report.