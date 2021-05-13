Trump Weighing Dates, Venues for June, July Rallies

President Donald Trump is going back on the rally trail in June, according to a New York Post source.

The rallies will come in support of the America First agenda and Republicans behind the movement who are up for 2022 congressional seats, despite the fact the former president is not yet ready to make a determination for his own political future before the 2024 presidential election.

The source told the Post the former president is looking at venues and dates for a pair of June rallies and another around the July 4 holiday.

Outside of a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this winter, Trump's last public rally came Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., while protesters angry about the certification of President Joe Biden's election stormed the U.S. Capitol.

After he left office, Trump was acquitted in a second impeachment attempt on the accusation of incitement to an insurrection.

Trump has teased a 2024 presidential run on Newsmax TV and in many other interviews.

"I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time," Trump told conservative host Candace Owens. "As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement. You know, for campaign finance reasons, you really can't do it too early, because it becomes a whole different thing.

"Otherwise, I'd give you an answer that I think you'd be very happy with," he added. "So, we are looking at that very, very seriously, and all I'd say is stay tuned."

Trump traveled from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, where he is expected to spend the summer, according to the Post.