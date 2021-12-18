×
VP Harris: 'C'mon ... Joe Biden' Is the President

("Tha God's Honest Truth"/YouTube)

By    |   Saturday, 18 December 2021 11:34 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared defensive after host Charlamagne Tha God asked her, "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?"

Appearing on Comedy Central's "Tha God's Honest Truth," in a quick rebuttal, Harris responded to host Charlamagne, stating, "C'mon, Charlamagne, it's Joe Biden."

Before Charlamagne could express his reasoning for the question, Harris cried out, "no, no, no, no, it's Joe Biden."

"And don't start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he's president," Harris continued.

"And it's Joe Biden, it's Joe Biden. And I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris," she concluded before listing goals of the administration and line items from the Build Back Better bill, such as the child tax credit, which she says would lower "Black child poverty by 50%."

"We do things that are about saying our Department of Justice is going to do these investigations. And require that we end chokeholds that have body cameras. It is the work of saying we are going to get lead out of pipes n' paint," Harris said, referring to a White House initiative to replace all lead pipes in the next decade.

"I hear the frustration," Harris added, "but let's not deny the impact that we've had and agree also that there is a whole lot more work to be done, and it is not easy to do. But we will not give up, and I will not give up."

After Harris' response to Charlamagne's question, the host added, "that Kamala Harris — that's the one I like."

In a speech to South Carolina State University, Biden referred to Kamala as "President Harris," but he also referred to Charlottesville, Virginia, a city where a clash of violence occurred four years ago among protesters as Charleston and Charlotte before correcting himself.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Politics
