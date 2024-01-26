Rep. Posey: Biden's Border Crisis Violation of Oath, Dereliction of Duty

On his first day in office, President Biden went to work tearing down important border security measures put in place by President Trump, sending a strong message to the world that his administration would not enforce our border laws.

In doing so, Biden paved the way for an invasion of millions of illegal immigrants on our southern border and set the stage for this dangerous and unsustainable border crisis.

It’s a reckless endangerment of the American people. President Biden and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must be held accountable for what they have done.

When I visited the border near Nogales, Arizona several years ago, I saw firsthand how dangerous it is.

Aside from inviting millions of illegal aliens to break our immigration laws, an open border empowers the brutal cartels notorious for drug smuggling, human trafficking, gun running, and committing extreme acts of violence.

Fentanyl, which is heavily trafficked by these cartels with help from China, has become a leading cause of death for adults aged 18 to 45.

Open borders enable human trafficking to flourish, and sadly the United States has become one of the world’s worst offenders.

Scariest of all, terrorists have used the border crisis as cover to slip into our nation undetected.

What brought us to this point?

Mere hours after taking the oath of office, President Biden suspended President Trump’s successful remain in Mexico policy, defunded the border wall initiative, lifted President Trump’s visa restrictions on countries known to be terrorist havens, and repealed Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities and expediting removal of dangerous criminal aliens.

Biden also raised the annual refugee limit from 15,000 to 125,000 and reinstated the DACA program, further incentivizing illegal border crossings. Biden’s lifting of Title IX border security laws and regulations has created the border crisis and placed America at risk.

In December alone, apprehensions of illegal immigrants at the border were a record 300,000. What’s more shocking is Secretary Mayorkas’ recent revelation that over 85% of illegal aliens caught crossing the border are simply released into the U.S.

In total, over 7.2 million illegal immigrants have been released into our country since President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas took office in 2021.

That’s equivalent to the population of the state of Tennessee.

Many cities and towns are struggling to cope with the sheer number of illegal immigrants arriving and taxing local resources. New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams estimated the border crisis will cost his taxpayers $12 billion over the next 2 years.

Many other cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C. are spending tens of millions to provide food, shelter, and other services to Biden’s illegal immigrants.

The Biden administration has gone so far as sue the state of Texas for stepping in where the federal government has abandoned the border.

To address the border crisis, the House passed strong border security legislation (H.R. 2 The Secure Border Act) which restores President Trump’s successful border policies to gain operational control of the border and finish the border wall, target the cartels, stop the processing of illegal immigrants, require background checks on all immigrants, and reforms the asylum system to stop uncontrolled migration flows.

I was proud to support this legislation which I believe will move the country in a more secure direction.

Furthermore, working with Fla. Atty. Gen. Ashley Moody, I have introduced legislation to allow state officials to enforce immigration laws when federal agencies refuse to act.

Under Biden and Mayorkas, the federal government is derelict in its Constitutional duty to protect each state in our union against invasion under the "Guarantee Clause" of the U.S. Constitution (Article IV, Section IV). If the Administration will not act, Congress should empower the states to protect their residents.

Refusing to enforce the law, then standing idly-by while our country is invaded, is not a public policy.

It’s dereliction of duty, and a violation of the oath of office, which is why I introduced articles of impeachment against President Biden (H.Res. 426), and support impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas.

What the Biden administration has done on our southern border is purely destructive, and Congress must step in to protect the nation.

Some Republican senators are now in negotiations with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over new immigration laws to accommodate what the Biden administration has done.

They should abandon that foolish errand and instead call on Biden to put back in place the policies he discarded.

The Biden administration has proven they have no interest in enforcing the law. All a new immigration law will do is give them more laws to ignore!

Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2009, representing Florida's 15th Congressional District until 2013 and then it's 8th Congressional District — along the state's central Atlantic coast — since.