Pompeo: 'Every Piece of Evidence' Points to Wuhan Lab Leak

With more people coming around to accept the possibility that coronavirus originated in China's Wuhan lab, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated in a tweet what he has been saying since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Every piece of evidence suggests the Wuhan virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Pompeo wrote, adding "Communist China owes the world answers."

Throughout much of the pandemic, the mainstream media and prominent members of the scientific community were skeptical of the theory, according to Newsweek.

But last week President Joe Biden said the U.S. Intelligence community had "coalesced around two likely scenarios," one of which was the likelihood that the virus escaped during a laboratory accident in Wuhan. Biden gave the intelligence agencies 90 days to carry out another probe to "bring us closer to a definitive conclusion."

However, the president's characterization of the findings did not suggest the same level of conviction as that of the Trump administration.

Biden's announcement followed a CNN report that his administration halted a State Department investigation launched late last year into whether the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

A joint probe carried out by the World Health Organization and China determined in March that the lab leak theory was "extremely unlikely," according to Newsweek.

Following Biden’s announcement that the intelligence agencies are rechecking the matter, Pompeo told Fox News that he was glad the new administration was coming around to the lab leak theory.

"What I can say for sure is this: we know that they were engaged in efforts connected to the People’s Liberation Army inside of that laboratory, so military activity being performed alongside what they claimed was just good old civilian research," he said. "They refuse to tell us what it was, they refuse to describe the nature of either of those, they refuse to allow access to the World Health Organization. That cover-up alone suggests that there's a lot more that we need to know."

The Chinese government has rejected all claims that the virus was leaked from the Wuhan lab, according to the Express.

British intelligence services have said that the theory of the virus being leaked from the lab is feasible.

A source close to the U.K. investigation said "There might be pockets of evidence that take us one way, and evidence that takes us another way. The Chinese will lie either way. I don’t think we will ever know."