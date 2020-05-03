Pompeo Vows China Will Be Held 'Accountable' For Deception On COVID-19 Outbreak

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday confirmed a shocking report that China withheld information on the spread of the coronavirus in that country even as it stockpiled protective equipment and ventilators for its own use.

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Pompeo condemned the lies, and vowed retribution.

China “did all that it could to make sure the world didn’t learn in a timely fashion about what was taking place,” he said of the COVID-19 outbreak in that country that exploded into a global pandemic.

“It was a classic communist disinformation effort that created enormous risk,” he said.

He added Beijing would be held "accountable and we will do so on a timeline that is our own.”

Pompeo refused to speculate about where North Korean despot Kim Jong Un was during his recent weeks-long absence.

“There’s not much I can share with you,” he said, but added the absence is “not unprecedented.”

“It looks like Chairman Kim is alive and well,” he said, declining, however, to comment on whether Kim was gravely ill during that absence.

“I just can’t say anything about that,” he said.