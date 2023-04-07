×
Tags: polls | immigration | gop | democrats | us-mexico border

Poll: Most Voters Trust GOP More on Immigration

(Newsmax)

Friday, 07 April 2023 04:44 PM EDT

Most voters trust the Republicans more than Democrats on the immigration issue, a new Rasmussen Reports poll released on Friday found.

According to the poll, 50% of voters trust the GOP to handle immigration compared to 38% who trust Democrats, and 12% who said they were not sure who would manage the issue better.

The telephone poll was conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC, with 971 likely U.S. voters between April 2-3, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

When asked how Democratic President Joe Biden is managing the issue, 50% rated him as "poor," and 30% rated him as "excellent" or "good."

Another 17% rated his handling of the issue "fair," and 3% said they were unsure about how to rate the president, according to the poll.

Voters of each party overwhelmingly trusted their own side of the aisle, with 86% of Republicans and 73% of Democrats each saying their own side would oversee the situation better than the other side.

Just 10% of Republicans said the Democrats would be better, and 19% of Democrats favor the GOP on the matter.

Twenty-eight percent of unaffiliated voters said Biden is doing a good job on the issue, while 53% of unaffiliated voters rank Biden as "poor."

Along demographic lines, 52% of white voters, 35% of Black voters, and 55% of other minority voters trust the GOP more than Democrats on immigration, according to the poll.

Fifty-nine percent of higher income Americans, making above $200,000 per year, rate Biden as "good" or "excellent" on the immigration issue, compared to just 25% of those earning between $30,000-$100,000 per year.

More government workers, 48%, support Biden's immigration actions, than private sector workers, at 34% support.

Biden's immigration support is also strong with voters under 40 years of age who were significantly more likely to rate him as "good" or "excellent" on immigration and more likely to trust Democrats, according to the survey.

USA Today reported Friday that the Texas Legislature is currently considering two bills that would create state-controlled "Border Protection Units" to arrest illegal migrants, and a "Border Protection Court" that could prosecute them for crossing the border without proper documentation.

"It is really dangerous," Bob Libal, an Austin-based consultant for Human Rights Watch, told the publication. "What is being proposed is almost certainly going to result in more abuse of migrants and others at the border."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Friday, 07 April 2023 04:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

