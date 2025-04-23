Harvard Poll: Young Americans' Support for Dems Plummets

A poll of young Americans conducted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School shows that "while [President Donald] Trump's overall approval has remained stable, support for Democrats has eroded."

The Harvard Youth Poll reported Wednesday, from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, suggests young people are not particularly impressed with Democrats in Congress.

Indeed, their support of congressional Democrats has dropped below that of congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump.

In the survey, conducted with 2,096 18- to 29-year-olds last month, 23% approved of the job congressional Democrats are doing, compared unfavorably to 29% who approve of congressional Republicans' job performance and 32% who approve of Trump's job performance.

In Harvard's 2017 and 2020 youth polls, Democrats had notably higher approval ratings than their GOP counterparts or Trump. In less than five years, there's been a sharp erosion among young people.

As shown in the survey and reported by the Washington Examiner, through the 2017, 2020, and 2025 polls, young people's views on Republicans in Congress and Trump have remained stable, fluctuating only a couple of percentage points.

In a broader sense, about half of respondents said the country is on the wrong track and almost one-third said they aren't sure. Study authors said that reflects a generation defined by "political pessimism and uncertainty."

Politics aside, two findings from the survey show young Americans are having a hard time in general. More than 40% of the respondents said they're "barely getting by" financially. Only 16% said they are doing well or very well. Only 17% of those polled feel a "deep social connection."

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.21 percentage points.