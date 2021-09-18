Poll: Virginia Governor Race Neck-and-Neck

The race for Virginia's next governor is neck-and-neck between Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to a Washington Post/Schar School poll.

McAuliffe is showing a slight lead of 50 percent support among likely voters, but Youngkin is right on his tail with 47 percent, reports Politico. For registered voters, McAuliffe is holding at 49 percent while Youngkin stands at 43 percent.

The candidates hit the campaign trail Friday after clashing in a Thursday night debate where they discussed topics ranging from abortion to COVID-19. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, hit the campaign trail Friday in Northern Virginia to muster early votes while Youngkin spent the day in Chesterfield, one of Virginia's "red" counties that President Joe Biden flipped last year.

The poll, released Friday, was conducted between Sept. 7-13. Pollsters contacted 907 registered voters and 728 likely voters by phone. There was a 4 percent margin of error for registered voters and 4.5 percent for likely voters.