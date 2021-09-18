×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: poll | virginia | governor

Poll: Virginia Governor Race Neck-and-Neck

Poll: Virginia Governor Race Neck-and-Neck
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Virginia for a second term. (Win McNamee/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 18 September 2021 11:07 AM

The race for Virginia's next governor is neck-and-neck between Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to a Washington Post/Schar School poll.

McAuliffe is showing a slight lead of 50 percent support among likely voters, but Youngkin is right on his tail with 47 percent, reports Politico. For registered voters, McAuliffe is holding at 49 percent while Youngkin stands at 43 percent.

The candidates hit the campaign trail Friday after clashing in a Thursday night debate where they discussed topics ranging from abortion to COVID-19. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, hit the campaign trail Friday in Northern Virginia to muster early votes while Youngkin spent the day in Chesterfield, one of Virginia's "red" counties that President Joe Biden flipped last year.

The poll, released Friday, was conducted between Sept. 7-13. Pollsters contacted 907 registered voters and 728 likely voters by phone. There was a 4 percent margin of error for registered voters and 4.5 percent for likely voters.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The race for Virginia's next governor is neck-and-neck between Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to a Washington Post/Schar School poll.
poll, virginia, governor
166
2021-07-18
Saturday, 18 September 2021 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App