CBS Poll: Virginia Governor Race Tightens to Single Digits

CBS Poll: Virginia Governor Race Tightens to Single Digits
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe shake hands after their final debate Sept. 28, 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 08:24 PM

The race for the governorship of Virginia is neck and neck between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

According to a CBS News poll, McAuliffe is edging out a slight lead with 50 percent of likely voters in his favor, but Youngkin is right on his tail with 47 percent.

As The Hill puts it, Youngkin's voters, however, are more enthusiastic than McAuliffe's. And when compared, 50 percent of Youngkin's voters said they are "very enthusiastic" as opposed to McAuliffe's voters, where only 44 percent said they are. Additionally, Youngkin also showed promise among independents. The poll indicates that 53 percent of likely voters favored Youngkin, and 44 percent said they favored McAuliffe.

When asked, "who would do better" on COVID vaccines, 46 percent of likely voters said McAuliffe would, compared to Youngkin's 41 percent. But on the economy, voters seem to sway towards Youngkin. More voters, at 45 percent, believed Youngkin would create more jobs than McAuliffe, who, only garnered 41 percent.

The poll, conducted Oct. 4-11, contacted 1,040 registered voters in Virginia and had a margin of error ±4.1 percentage points.

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 08:24 PM
