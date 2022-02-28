×
Rasmussen: Most Voters View Pelosi Unfavorably

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a dedication ceremony for a new statue of Pierre L'Enfant at the U.S. Capitol on February 28, 2022. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 28 February 2022 02:02 PM

A new poll shows that more than half of U.S. voters hold a negative view of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and say that her stepping down would be "good" for the country, according to Rasmussen Reports.

The survey asked voters if they had a favorable or unfavorable view of Pelosi and found:

  • 17% said very favorable.
  • 20% said somewhat favorable.
  • 10% said somewhat unfavorable.
  • 50% said very unfavorable.
  • 3% said they were unsure.

More than half also said that it would be "good" for the country if Pelosi stepped down as House speaker.

  • 54% said good.
  • 21% said bad.
  • 17% said it would have no impact.
  • 9% were unsure.

Pulse Opinion Research, LLC polled 1,000 adults on behalf of Rasmussen across the U.S. from February 21-22, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Pelosi is expected to easily win the Democratic primary in her district despite recent redistricting, but she did pledge previously to step down as House speaker if Democrats retained control of the Lower Chamber in the upcoming midterm elections.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


